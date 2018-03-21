Heaviest rainfall still to hit SLO County. Here's what to expect

The National Weather Service expanded its flash flood watch to include all of San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest rain still on the way.

"Flash flooding and mud and debris flows are likely in and around recent burn areas in the watch area," the NWS said. In San Luis Obispo County, "the heaviest rainfall intensities are expected later tonight into Thursday morning."

The agency added that rainfall rates, especially in the northwestern portion of SLO County, could potentially exceed 1 inch per hour.

"Highway 1 north of Morro Bay especially at risk for flooding with rock/mudslides," the NWS tweeted.

The peak of the storm is predicted to arrive at 4 a.m. Thursday, when rainfall rates are expected to reach 1 inch per hour, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

By noon Wednesday, most San Luis Obispo County locations recorded between 1 and 2 inches of rain, Lindsey said. Rocky Butte recorded the most rain, at 3 inches.

Intense rainfall expected over northwest #SanLuisObispo County around midnight tonight. Rainfall rates over 1.00 inch per hour are expected. Flash flooding possible anywhere. Be prepared for rockslides and flooding in roads, and dangerous flow in creeks. #cawx #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/mJN0OkUqpv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 21, 2018

By Wednesday afternoon, the storm had already caused multiple car crashes and road closures throughout SLO County.

"We're already seeing significant rain everywhere," Lindsey said.

Moderate to heavy rain will continue into Wednesday night, Lindsey said, with the heaviest rain arriving Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

By 4 p.m. Thursday, the rain is expected to taper off. A break in the rain is expected Friday and showers are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, according to Lindsey.

Rainfall in inches. Could see up to 10 inches in the Santa Lucia Mountains in San Luis Obispo County and up to 8 inches in the burn areas of Santa Barbara & Ventura counties today into Thursday. @CaltransD5 @CaltransD5 @CalOES_Dir @CALFIRE_SLO @CalPolyDEM #SLOWeather @CaWx pic.twitter.com/wapnLMvo1x — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) March 21, 2018