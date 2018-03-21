Highway 41 near Atascadero partially closed while crews remove crashed car

Drivers traveling through northern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday should avoid Highway 41, where crews are clearing a car that drove off the road, the CHP said.

Motorists will encounter delays west of Atascadero on Highway 41 between San Gabriel and Los Altos roads, according to an Atascadero Police Department tweet.

HWY 41 traffic between San Gabriel Road and Los Altos will be delayed for 1 hour while crews work to remove a vehicle that went over the roadway last night. Roadway will re open by 1 PM. — Atascadero Police (@APD_POLICE) March 21, 2018

Crews are removing a vehicle that went over the road embankment last night, police said.

The road is expected to reopen by 1 p.m., according to the tweet.