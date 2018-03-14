Don't panic, but a funnel cloud formed over SLO this morning

Somebody might want to tell that funnel cloud that it's not in Kansas anymore.

A City of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation employee snapped a shot of a forming funnel cloud at 11 a.m. Wednesday from the baseball fields at El Chorro County Park.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Luckily for residents and wicked witches alike, the funnel cloud quickly cleared, but the city said in a tweet that it is expecting "more weather on the way," resulting in the closure of all city-owned fields and the possible closure of trails and cancellation of events.

San Luis Obispo County has recorded between a third of an inch and 2 inches of rain since this week's rainstorm first began on the Central Coast. Rocky Butte, the county's rainiest spot, has recorded 2.56 inches of precipitation.

SHARE COPY LINK We trekked to the wettest place in SLO County, Rocky Butte, to find out why its gauge gets so many inches of rain. PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and Ray Dienzo from San Luis Obispo County Public Works help explain. Joe Johnston

While the rainfall was less punishing than expected — a flash flood warning for SLO County was canceled and evacuated southern Santa Barbara County residents have been allowed to return home — the rain has still managed to wreak some havoc: A landslide briefly closed a section of Highway 1 in Big Sur.

Local PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said showers and winds, including gale-force winds up to 38 mph, will continue through Wednesday before tapering off Thursday. The rugged weather is expected to resume Friday, bringing rain and "moderate to fresh" winds, Lindsey said.

Reporter Gabby Ferreira contributed to this story.