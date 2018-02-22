Get ready for rain — finally! — as storms line up off SLO County

San Luis Obispo County hasn’t seen a significant amount of rainfall in more than a month, but the storm door may be about to open, said PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Lindsey said models are showing 1 to 2 inches of rain in most areas of SLO County on March 1 and 2, with some areas reaching up to 3 inches. Rain will also continue on March 3.

“The numerical models have been indicating that the storm door will swing open by March 1 and will allow a series of low-pressure systems to produce significant rain,” he said in his forecast email on Thursday.

Lindsey emphasized that, since this is still a week out, these are long-range models that are subject to change.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“However, both models are indicating that, and over the last few days they’ve been pretty consistent,” he said.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:43 Freezing weather leaves parts of SLO County covered in frost Pause 0:38 Beach weather in the winter: 'Summer' comes to Pismo 0:24 Hurricane-force winds push huge waves into Morro Bay Harbor 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 0:29 Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:19 Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano 0:42 Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 2:06 Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 0:38 Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:42 SLO County gets a dose of December rain Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Winter has finally hit SLO County — some areas even got snow and hail on Monday, February 20, 2018. Christopher Nicol shared a video of his children playing in the snow flurry in Atascadero.

The last time SLO County got more than a half-inch of rain was on Jan. 9, when Diablo Canyon recorded 2.25 inches, Lindsey said, and that was the only time since the rainy season began on July 1, 2017, that rainfall amounts reached that level.

Though SLO County has received some rain since then, it’s been in small amounts.

“It’s been one of the driest years on record, so this is a big deal,” Lindsey said. “If the models don’t verify, this could be the driest year on record.”

Since July 1 of 2017, Cal Poly has recorded just 4.5 inches of rain, Lindsey said. For reference, from July 1, 2016, through the end of February 2017, Cal Poly received 33.48 inches of rain, Lindsey said.

The driest year recorded recently was 2013, when measurements taken at Diablo Canyon showed just 5.76 inches. However, the driest year recorded at Cal Poly was 1897, when the area received a grand total of 7.2 inches of rain, Lindsey said.

“We’ve gotten pretty big rainfall amounts in March,” Lindsey said. “By March 15, we’ll know if it’s been a really dry year.

“March will really make us or break us, that’s without a doubt,” Lindsey said.