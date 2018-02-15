Lynn Mazie of Tehachapi, walks her Golden Retriver named Staci and Doberman Lizza Jane on the beach in Cayucos. Colder weather is forecast beginning on Presidents Day.
Lynn Mazie of Tehachapi, walks her Golden Retriver named Staci and Doberman Lizza Jane on the beach in Cayucos. Colder weather is forecast beginning on Presidents Day. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Weather

Think it’s been cold? Just wait — here comes the ‘Yukon Express’

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

February 15, 2018 08:10 PM

Much cooler weather and possible rain is on the way starting Presidents Day weekend.

A cold front forecast to pass through the Central Coast from Saturday night into Sunday could bring some drizzle and light rain showers late Saturday night, in addition to increasing clouds, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Beginning on Presidents Day through next Wednesday, a cold air mass known as the “Yukon Express” will move from western Canada down into California, creating much cooler temperatures, Lindsey said.

During that period, high temperatures will reach the mid-50s and lows will drop into the 30s throughout the county. Lindsey doesn’t predict any rain during this period — conditions are expected to be relatively dry — but longer-range models predict more wet weather by the end of the month.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858

