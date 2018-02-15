Think it’s been cold? Just wait — here comes the ‘Yukon Express’

Much cooler weather and possible rain is on the way starting Presidents Day weekend.

A cold front forecast to pass through the Central Coast from Saturday night into Sunday could bring some drizzle and light rain showers late Saturday night, in addition to increasing clouds, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Beginning on Presidents Day through next Wednesday, a cold air mass known as the “Yukon Express” will move from western Canada down into California, creating much cooler temperatures, Lindsey said.

Break out the jackets and sweaters! Today's upper-level charts are advertising the "Yukon Express" developing on Presidents' Day and continuing through much of next week. Maximum temperatures will only reach the mid-50s with the overnight lows in the 30s. #CaWx #SLOWeather pic.twitter.com/cVlzhHJqAY — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) February 15, 2018

During that period, high temperatures will reach the mid-50s and lows will drop into the 30s throughout the county. Lindsey doesn’t predict any rain during this period — conditions are expected to be relatively dry — but longer-range models predict more wet weather by the end of the month.