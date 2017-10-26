Paso sets another heat record — the fifth in SLO County this week

Another late October day, another heat record on the Central Coast.

Though it wasn’t quite as scorching as the past three days, temperatures in Paso Robles climbed to 95 degrees Thursday, breaking the previous record of 94 set in 2003, according to the National Weather Service.

It was the second straight record-breaking day in Paso Robles and the fourth day of heat records in San Luis Obispo County this week.

The high in San Luis Obispo on Thursday was 91, below the previous record of 98 set in 2003. The same can be said for Santa Maria, where the high Thursday was 89 degrees, cooler than the previous high of 96 set in 1983.

San Luis Obispo experienced record temperatures on Monday (104 degrees), Tuesday (108) and Wednesday (100). Meanwhile, temperatures in Santa Maria also reached record highs on Monday (102), Tuesday (102) and Wednesday (98).

Alas, relief is on the way.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said gentle offshore winds will blow on the Central Coast through Saturday, producing a “gradual cooling trend.” Persistent northwesterly winds are forecast to blow from Sunday through Tuesday, allowing the marine layer to develop and temperatures to cool into the 60s and 70s throughout the county.

The Central Coast might even see some rain next week.

According to Lindsey, long-range models show that SLO County may receive the “first significant rain of the season” next Friday and Saturday, though he emphasized that those charts could change.