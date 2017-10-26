SLO breaks heat record 3 days in a row, but relief — and maybe rain — is on the way

SLO broke a temperature record for the third day in a row on Wednesday, but don’t worry — we’ll all be wearing sweaters by this time next week.

According to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, the mercury hit 100 degrees in SLO on Wednesday, breaking the old record of 98 degrees set in 2003. The Santa Maria Airport also broke a record for the third consecutive day, reaching a high of 98 degrees, 6 degrees above the old record of 92 set in 1965, Lindsey said.

And Paso Robles broke a heat record Wednesday as well: The North County city topped out at 99 degrees on Wednesday, well above the previous record of 94 set in 2004, Lindsey said.

The high-pressure ridge of air that’s been causing the heat wave is now weakening, Lindsey said, and temperatures on Thursday were predicted to be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than they were on Wednesday.

On top of that easing high-pressure ridge, gentle offshore winds will blow on the Central Coast through Saturday, producing a “gradual cooling trend,” Lindsey said. Persistent northwesterly winds are forecast to blow from Sunday through Tuesday, allowing the marine layer to develop and temperatures to cool into the 60s and 70s throughout the county.

The Central Coast might even see some rain next week.

According to Lindsey, long-range models show that SLO County may receive the “first significant rain of the season” next Friday and Saturday, though he emphasized that those charts could change.