    Nichole Fort, Emergency Room nurse at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo discusses how to identify symptoms of heat stroke and what action to take.

Weather

SLO breaks record at 108 degrees — and the hot weather isn’t over

By Gabby Ferreira And Lucas Clark

October 24, 2017 5:28 PM

The record-breaking heat wave continued to beat down on Central Coast residents Tuesday.

Temperatures reached 108 degrees in San Luis Obispo, breaking the previous record of 103 set in 1959, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Santa Maria also saw a record high temperature for the second straight day Tuesday, coming in at 100 degrees and passing the previous mark of 97 set in 1965, Lindsey said.

The National Weather Service has extended the heat advisory for the Central Coast until Wednesday night.

“Very high temperatures could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible,” the NWS wrote. Temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to reach between 88 and 98 degrees away from the coast — slightly cooler than Monday and Tuesday, but still quite warm.

Paso Robles got up to 98 degrees Tuesday, but did not break a record.

On Monday, San Luis Obispo hit a record temperature of 104 degrees, surpassing the previous high for Oct. 23 of 99 set in 1965, according to Lindsey. Santa Maria’s record high of 102 degrees on Monday broke the record of 98 set in 1965.

The NWS urged people who work outside, spend time outside or do not have air conditioning to take extra precautions.

Those extra measures include wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothes, drinking plenty of water and rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening, when temperatures are cooler.

The agency also reminds people not to leave children or pets in enclosed vehicles even for a short period of time, as the temperatures inside vehicles can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.

