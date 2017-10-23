SLO County could hit 100 degrees; heat advisory in effect through Tuesday

Update, 2:30 p.m.

San Luis Obispo broke a temperature record on Monday, hitting 102 degrees by 2:15 p.m., according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Follow our updates on Monday’s heat records here »» http://tribne.ws/2y14EaN

Original story

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Central Coast until 8 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said Monday morning.

Temperatures in the area are forecast to range from the 90s into the 100s away from the coast, the NWS said. That heat, combined with gusty Santa Lucia winds and low humidity, means that the Central Coast will see extreme fire danger conditions Monday and Tuesday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

“This is a very unusual late season heat wave and should not be taken lightly!” the NWS wrote in its advisory report.

The agency warned that the high temperatures could cause heat illnesses and urged people who work outside, spend time outside or do not have air conditioning to take extra precautions.

Those extra measures include wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothes, drinking plenty of water and rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening, when temperatures are cooler.

The agency also reminds people not to leave people or pets in enclosed vehicles even for a short period of time, as the temperatures inside vehicles can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.