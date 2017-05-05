High winds, thunderstorms and big surf expected on the Central Coast

1:10 These gray whales got so close, you could kiss them Pause

1:26 Hikers beware! It’s rattlesnake season

0:44 See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

1:00 Take a tour through California's top 10 biggest cities

4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:44 Paso Robles beats Righetti on a Dylan Lewis walk-off