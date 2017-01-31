Sunshine’s over: More rain expected this week on the Central Coast

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. The rain is returning.
Starting Tuesday night, a slow-moving storm system several hundred miles west of the Central Coast will bring increasing clouds into the area. As the system moves toward California on Wednesday afternoon, winds will start picking up, with speeds hovering between 19 and 31 mph, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
The rain will begin around 10 p.m. Wednesday night with some scattered showers, continuing Thursday and Friday — when it will also be quite windy, with winds predicted between 32 and 46 mph. There may be some showers Saturday morning as well.
Total rainfall during this storm is expected to be between 0.75 and 2 inches.
Another storm system is expected to bring more wind and rain Sunday night into Monday, Lindsey said. It’s forecast to be a little more intense but will move through faster and drop less rain on the Central Coast.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny again and another storm system may move through after that, but it’s too soon to tell, Lindsey said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
