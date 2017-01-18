30-foot surf, up to 10 inches of rain possible in latest series of storms

A three-storm series that landed on the Central Coast on Wednesday could bring up to 10 inches of rain and 30-foot surf in some locations, according to new forecasts.
Wednesday’s weather model predicted 6 to 10 inches of rain through Monday for some spots on the Central Coast, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said, while the National Weather Service issued a high-surf advisory for San Luis Obispo County.
Some SLO County locations could see more than an inch of rain by Thursday morning, while wind gusts of up to 46 mph were expected overnight Wednesday, Lindsey said.
The Central Coast could see a break in the wet weather Thursday, but more high winds and heavy rains are expected Friday.
Sunday should be the wettest, windiest day of the the multi-storm series as it taps into the notorious “atmospheric river,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey said the “huge plume of subtropical moisture” could produce winds up to 54 mph, with rainfall totals up to 4 inches in some SLO County locations from Sunday into Monday.
Yipes! Today's model runs are advertising 6" & 10" of rain today into Monday. Sunday is looking especially stormy. #CaWx #SLO @CALFIRE_SLO pic.twitter.com/zA0BGe8KIt— John Lindsey (@PGE_John) January 18, 2017
The high-surf advisory is in effect through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
The advisory warns of surf up to 15 feet Thursday, which could swell to 30 feet by late Friday or Saturday. The high surf should lower by Sunday, but the advisory will remain through 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory states that high surf could damage local piers, and coastal flooding is possible at beach parking lots and walkways.
Morro Bay Harbor should expect breaking waves across its entrance, according to the advisory.
The largest surf is expected on west-facing beaches.
Beachgoers are being asked to be mindful of dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves; visitors should stay away from jetties and rocks near the ocean, according to the National Weather Service.
Monster surf likely for the Central Coast Fri night - Sat. Damaging surf also possible south of Pt Conception #LAweather #SoCal #cawx pic.twitter.com/JZn5WeradU— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 19, 2017
