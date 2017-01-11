SLO County rainfall totals as of Wednesday morning

Rain soaked the Central Coast again Tuesday night, causing areas like Rocky Butte, which received more than 4 inches of rain, to exceed their average yearly rainfall. Another storm system will move through Thursday, bringing 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rain, before dry weather hits Friday and lasts through the weekend, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
Here’s how much rain fell in your town in the past 24 hours:
24-hour rainfall totals as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.40
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.38
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.68
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
0.68
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
0.58
Baywood Park
0.21
Cal Poly
0.74
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.72
Camp San Luis
0.92
Creston Elementary School
0.67
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.33
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.92
Diablo Canyon
0.18
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.55
Islay Hill
0.99
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.15
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.41
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.32
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.24
Mission Prep
0.66
Morro Bay
0.16
Morro Bay (North Cloisters)
0.20
Nipomo, East
0.32
Nipomo, South
0.35
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
0.53
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.28
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.58
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.93
Pismo Beach
0.71
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
1.84
Rocky Butte
4.32
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.45
Santa Margarita
3.00
San Miguel
0.40
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
0.73
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
0.89
San Simeon
0.80
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
0.77
Shandon
0.43
Templeton
1.56
Vandenberg Air Force Base
0.30
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
