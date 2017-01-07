Highway 41 West remains closed from mudslide, more rain coming

Highway 41 remains closed on Saturday and probably won’t reopen this weekend because of a large mudslide about 6 miles east of Morro Bay, a Caltrans official said late Saturday morning.
Caltrans crews are on the scene, where a mudslide from a 250-foot hillside shut down the road at about 7:30 p.m. Friday as a rainstorm swept into San Luis Obispo County. The highway is closed for about 6 miles between Two Tunnel Road and Los Altos Road, authorities said.
Drivers are advised to take Highway 46 as an alternate route.
Scattered showers have continued to soak the county Saturday morning but rain is expected to be moderate to heavy during the afternoon and evening,with a chance of thunderstorms overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The service has issued a wind advisory in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties with gusts over 50 mph expected. The winds will bring a high risk for downed trees, the advisory said.
A coastal flooding advisory also has been issued for 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. High tide will be at about 6 a.m. with waves at south-facing beaches at 5 to 7 feet and south winds blowing at 15 to 25 miles per hour.
