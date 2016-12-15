SLO County rain totals from Thursday

It rained hard along the Central Coast on Thursday, with multiple locations in San Luis Obispo County receiving more than 2 inches of precipitation over a 24-hour period.
A flash flood warning was issued for western SLO County, specifically in areas that burned during the Chimney Fire this summer.
Rain is expected to continue overnight into Friday morning.
Rain totals
Here’s a look at area rain totals in inches from Thursday, as of 11:10 p.m.
Atascadero
0.79
Arroyo Grande
1.21
Cal Poly
*0.72
Camp San Luis
1.10
Cambria
2.25
Creston
*0.36
Davis Peak
1.97
Highway 46 W (just east of Cambria)
1.93
Hog Canyon
0.75
Lopez Dam
1.06
Lopez Recreation Area
1.17
Los Berros Creek (A.G.)
1.18
Los Osos
0.99
Morro Bay
*0.71
Nipomo (south)
1.02
Nipomo (east)
1.34
Oceano
1.14
Paso Robles
*0.47
Pismo Beach
*0.75
Rocky Butte
4.53
Santa Margarita
1.30
SLO Reservoir
1.54
San Simeon
2.25
Shandon
0.43
Templeton
1.10
SOURCE: SLO County Water Resources and PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey
* = indicates a total from 8 p.m.
