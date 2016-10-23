SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 24

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
A trough of low pressure developing off the West Coast will allow marine low clouds with pockets of mist and drizzle to develop during the night and morning hours with partial clearing during the afternoon hours as plenty of mid- and high clouds stream across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through Wednesday. Due to orthographic left, areas along the immediate coastline may see a few sprinkles along with possible heavy drizzle on Monday.
Over this period temperatures should be mild, reaching the low to mid-70s during the afternoon hours and 50s during the overnight hours.
A cold front associated with this trough of low pressure is forecast to push southward on Monday spreading rain as far south as Monterey Bay, before stalling over Big Sur and dissipating Tuesday. Snow levels should stay above 8,000 feet across most of the Sierra Nevada.
A vigorous low-pressure system and associated cold front is expected to reach the Central Coast late Thursday into Friday. This system is forecast to produce fresh to strong (19- to 31-mph) southerly winds along the coastline and tap into abundant subtropical moisture. If the weather models verify, widespread moderate rain is possible across most of California.
Details remain very unclear for next week, but the weather through the end of October is anticipated to remain cool and unsettled, with the potential of rain on Halloween for the trick-or-treaters.
Surf report
Today’s 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 13-second period) will remain at this level through Tuesday morning.
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 15-second period) is forecast along our coastline Tuesday afternoon and night, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet (with a 9- to 12-second period) on Wednesday. This swell will remain at a 4- to 6-foot level, but (with an 11- to 16-second period) Thursday into Saturday. Combined with this northwesterly swell will be increasing southerly seas later on Thursday into Friday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Wednesday, increasing to 58 and 60 degrees on Thursday into Friday.
▪ ▪ ▪
This week’s PG&E safety tip: During a storm or outage, avoid flooded locations and areas with downed trees. Both are typical places for downed lines to occur. Remember to call 911 first to report downed lines. For more storm tips, visit www.pge.com.
John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
50 72
48 74
45 77
50 73
51 71
51 70
48 69
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
55 71
54 74
53 77
55 75
54 71
55 70
52 68
