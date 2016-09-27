San Luis Obispo wilting under triple-digit heat

If you’re outside sweating through the heat in San Luis Obispo, you’re probably think we’ve set some records today.
You’d be wrong. But we may be one of the hottest spots in the country.
Despite temperatures topping out as high as 106 degrees at the airport, the Central Coast is still a far cry from the all-time highs for Sept. 27, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
In 2010, San Luis Obispo hit a nearly incomprehensible maximum of 111 degrees.
Of the 106-degree high, Lindsey said, “That’s one of the warmest temperatures ever recorded for San Luis,” adding that SLO could challenge other hot-weather standard-bearers for the crown today. “I wouldn’t be surprised. It’s happened before.”
So far, Las Vegas has only reached a high of 88, according to the National Weather Service, while Death Valley is at 98. All of the nation’s hottest weather appears to be concentrated in California.
Locally, San Luis Obispo isn’t the only place in triple digits. Both Pismo Beach and the Avila Valley posted highs of 103 so far, while Lopez Lake came in at 102. Just missing the century mark were Los Osos and Cambria at 99.
Credit for the hot weather goes to a combination of forces including an already-warm air mass, a strong ridge of high pressure, no clouds and winds blowing out of the northeast, Lindsey said.
The winds themselves coming from that direction can increase temperatures 5.5 degrees for every 1,000 feet of descent, he said. So as the winds push from the North County over the Cuesta Grade into SLO, it’s like a natural heat fan at work.
Elsewhere, highs reached 100 in Santa Maria at 1 p.m., well off the record of 105 in 2010. Paso Robles came in at a balmy 93, down from the all-time high of 108 in 2010.
“2010 was the bellwether,” Lindsey said.
Atascadero and Creston reached highs so far of 97 degrees, with Santa Margarita and Arroyo Grande at 96. Morro Bay peaked at 86.
If the heat is too much for you, don’t worry. Cool air is on the way as the marine layer moves back in, Lindsey said.
Tomorrow, in fact, he’s forecasting highs of 77 in SLO and 90 in Paso, with temperatures in the 60s at the coast.
“Some of the coastal regions could see 40 degrees of cooling tomorrow,” he added.
