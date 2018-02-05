Flames from the Whittier Fire near Lake Cachuma burn through a ranch on the south side of Highway 154 in July.
Flames from the Whittier Fire near Lake Cachuma burn through a ranch on the south side of Highway 154 in July. Ray Ford Noozhawk
Flames from the Whittier Fire near Lake Cachuma burn through a ranch on the south side of Highway 154 in July. Ray Ford Noozhawk

Fires

Officials release cause of Whittier Fire near Lake Cachuma

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

February 05, 2018 03:35 PM

The Whittier Fire near Lake Cachuma was caused by a vehicle driving through tall grass, Los Padres National Forest officials announced Monday.

No criminal charges have been filed against the driver, and “due to the age of the driver, no additional details of the investigation will be made public at this time,” the Forest Service said.

The fire broke out on July 8 on the hillside above Camp Whittier and scorched 18,430 acres before reaching full containment on Oct. 5.

The fire forced mandatory evacuations along Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma and was the third-largest fire burning in California when it first started. The fire also destroyed The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre, home of the Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm 0:25

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

Pause
Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods 0:56

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

Reindeer Holiday and Lightning evacuated from Santa Barbara Zoo 6:18

Reindeer Holiday and Lightning evacuated from Santa Barbara Zoo

Help 4 SLO sisters collect blankets for Thomas Fire victims 0:53

Help 4 SLO sisters collect blankets for Thomas Fire victims

Watch helicopter rescue of injured firefighter as Thomas Fire burns below 3:11

Watch helicopter rescue of injured firefighter as Thomas Fire burns below

Thomas Fire consumes hills in Santa Barbara County 0:32

Thomas Fire consumes hills in Santa Barbara County

Timelapse video shows huge plume collapse at Thomas Fire 0:21

Timelapse video shows huge plume collapse at Thomas Fire

Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires 1:08

Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires

Jet drops retardant on Carpinteria hillside during Thomas Fire 0:23

Jet drops retardant on Carpinteria hillside during Thomas Fire

See how helicopters are fighting the intense Thomas Fire 1:26

See how helicopters are fighting the intense Thomas Fire

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

View More Video