Bear cub badly burned by Thomas Fire is euthanized in Ventura County

Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife euthanized a black bear cub who was badly burned during the Thomas Fire.

The injured bear was reported to authorities on Wednesday, said Andrew Hughan, a spokesman for the agency. Officials located the bear on Friday near the Cisor Trail in Los Padres National Forest, in Ventura County. A veterinarian, a wildlife biologist and a game warden were present when the animal was found, Hughan said.

The bear, a 40-pound male who was about 7 to 8 months old, had burns all over its body and was emaciated, Hughan said.

“The injuries were too great, and it couldn’t be saved. So we euthanized it out in the forest,” he said.

This was the first bear officials have found who was injured by the wildfire, Hughan said.