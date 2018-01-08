A file photo of a black bear on the side of Hi Mountain Road near Lopez Lake in Arroyo Grande. This is not the bear injured in the Thomas Fire.
A file photo of a black bear on the side of Hi Mountain Road near Lopez Lake in Arroyo Grande. This is not the bear injured in the Thomas Fire. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
A file photo of a black bear on the side of Hi Mountain Road near Lopez Lake in Arroyo Grande. This is not the bear injured in the Thomas Fire. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Fires

Bear cub badly burned by Thomas Fire is euthanized in Ventura County

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 08, 2018 03:52 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 47 MINUTES AGO

Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife euthanized a black bear cub who was badly burned during the Thomas Fire.

The injured bear was reported to authorities on Wednesday, said Andrew Hughan, a spokesman for the agency. Officials located the bear on Friday near the Cisor Trail in Los Padres National Forest, in Ventura County. A veterinarian, a wildlife biologist and a game warden were present when the animal was found, Hughan said.

Read More

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bear, a 40-pound male who was about 7 to 8 months old, had burns all over its body and was emaciated, Hughan said.

“The injuries were too great, and it couldn’t be saved. So we euthanized it out in the forest,” he said.

This was the first bear officials have found who was injured by the wildfire, Hughan said.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

View More Video