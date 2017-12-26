Thomas Fire containment bumps up to 88 percent

Containment on the Thomas Fire rose slightly on Tuesday morning to 88 percent, according to Cal Fire.

Acreage on the fire remained at 281,620 acres on Tuesday. In a previous update on Sunday night, fire officials said they did not expect any more forward progression from the fire.

“Firefighters are building upon previous gains by strengthening established containment lines adjacent to communities and other infrastructure,” Cal Fire said.

After multiple wind events last week, the National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny weather this week, with calm winds around 5 mph. Temperatures in Santa Barbara are expected to stay in the low- to mid-70s.

Authorities encouraged residents and visitors to Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to be mindful of an increase in displaced wildlife that may be seen roaming in local communities.

Cal Fire said individuals who encounter these displaced animals are encouraged to maintain a safe distance, refrain from feeding them, and contact their local animal control office if a threat is perceived.

The blaze has destroyed 1,063 structures and damaged 280 others, Cal Fire said.

The estimated containment date is Jan. 7, according to Cal Fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.