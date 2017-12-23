Thomas Fire containment jumps from 65 to 70 percent in single day

Update, 9:05 a.m.

Firefighters have increased containment on the Thomas Fire to 70 percent. Due to a typo from Cal Fire, the earlier version of this story stated that containment was 78 percent.

Original story:

Crews fighting the Thomas Fire increased containment on the 273,400-acre blaze to 78 percent on Saturday, a significant jump from 65 percent on the two previous days.

Cal Fire reported there are still 2,512 fire personnel assigned to the Thomas Fire, which on Friday became the largest recorded wildfire in modern California history.

“Firefighters are building upon previous gains by securing established containment lines adjacent to communities and other infrastructure,” Cal Fire said in a nightly update. “Mop-up operations along the fire perimeter and active patrol are ongoing. Firefighters and aircraft remain available to address flareups or new starts in the area.”

After multiple wind events during the week, the National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny weather on Sunday and Christmas Day, with calm winds around 5 mph. Temperatures are expected to reach the low- to mid-70s next week in Santa Barbara.

Authorities also encouraged residents and visitors to Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to be mindful of an increase in wildlife that have been displaced by the fire roaming in local communities.

Cal Fire said individuals who encounter these displaced animals are encouraged to maintain a safe distance, refrain from feeding them, and contact their local animal control office if a threat is perceived.

The estimated containment date is Jan. 7, 2018, according to Cal Fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.