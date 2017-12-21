More Videos

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods 0:56

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

Pause
Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home 0:37

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire 1:11

California firefighters battle to contain Thomas Fire

Help 4 SLO sisters collect blankets for Thomas Fire victims 0:53

Help 4 SLO sisters collect blankets for Thomas Fire victims

A look at intensity of Thomas Fire and enormous smoke plume 1:33

A look at intensity of Thomas Fire and enormous smoke plume

Reindeer Holiday and Lightning evacuated from Santa Barbara Zoo 6:18

Reindeer Holiday and Lightning evacuated from Santa Barbara Zoo

Dramatic, close-up footage of Southern California wildfire battle 1:20

Dramatic, close-up footage of Southern California wildfire battle

Watch helicopter rescue of injured firefighter as Thomas Fire burns below 3:11

Watch helicopter rescue of injured firefighter as Thomas Fire burns below

Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires 0:21

Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires

How to cut an avocado and keep your fingers 1:39

How to cut an avocado and keep your fingers

  • Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

    The flames burned behind this home off Ladera Lane near Bella Vista Drive in Montecito on Dec. 14.

The flames burned behind this home off Ladera Lane near Bella Vista Drive in Montecito on Dec. 14. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire
The flames burned behind this home off Ladera Lane near Bella Vista Drive in Montecito on Dec. 14. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire

Fires

Exhausted firefighters get some well-deserved rest in viral photo

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

December 21, 2017 09:09 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 11:30 AM

For weeks now, thousands of firefighters have battled the Thomas Fire — which at 272,200 acres is now the second largest in modern California history — across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. That fight has taken its toll.

A photo posted on Facebook on Monday, that has since gone viral, shows several firefighters sleeping during a break from cutting a break line above Westmont College, a Christian liberal arts college in Montecito.

Michele Newell, the woman who posted the photo taken by Edgar Sanchez, wrote that her son Dylan Newell once had a promising college baseball career at the school that was cut short by injury; Dylan was among the Kern County firefighters pictured resting after working to protect the school.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In case you doubt it - God certainly had a plan,” Michele Newell wrote.

She wrote that, at the time of the photo, her son was fighting the flu as well as the Thomas Fire.

Since posting, the photo has garnered 639 comments, 1,800 shares and more than 3,800 reactions.

The Thomas Fire is 60 percent contained, with Cal Fire estimating full containment by early January.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

View More Video