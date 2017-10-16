Badly injured cat was in ruins of raging Sonoma fire. Then a firefighter came to its rescue

A badly injured cat was found by a firefighter while doing damage assessment inspections in areas affected by the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County.

Cal Fire Deputy State Fire Marshal Jose Duenas found the cat and tended to it until “animal care could arrive to rescue it,” Cal Fire said in a Facebook post.

The kitty is in “good spirits,” and firefighters look forward to reuniting it with its family, Cal Fire said. The agency also mentioned that the feline is just one of many animals emergency responders have found and rescued as wildfires have ravaged California.

The wildfires in Northern California have killed at least 41 people, burned 213,000 acres and destroyed more than 5,700 structures.