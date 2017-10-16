This cat was rescued by Cal Fire Deputy State Fire Marshal Jose Duenas as he was conducting damage assessment inspections in areas affected by the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County.
This cat was rescued by Cal Fire Deputy State Fire Marshal Jose Duenas as he was conducting damage assessment inspections in areas affected by the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County. Cal Fire
This cat was rescued by Cal Fire Deputy State Fire Marshal Jose Duenas as he was conducting damage assessment inspections in areas affected by the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County. Cal Fire

Fires

Badly injured cat was in ruins of raging Sonoma fire. Then a firefighter came to its rescue

By GabFerreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

October 16, 2017 6:44 PM

A badly injured cat was found by a firefighter while doing damage assessment inspections in areas affected by the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County.

Cal Fire Deputy State Fire Marshal Jose Duenas found the cat and tended to it until “animal care could arrive to rescue it,” Cal Fire said in a Facebook post.

The kitty is in “good spirits,” and firefighters look forward to reuniting it with its family, Cal Fire said. The agency also mentioned that the feline is just one of many animals emergency responders have found and rescued as wildfires have ravaged California.

The wildfires in Northern California have killed at least 41 people, burned 213,000 acres and destroyed more than 5,700 structures.

Read More

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cat rescued from beneath car in aftermath of Sonoma County fires

View More Video