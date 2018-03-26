Xzibit fans, you'll get a chance to meet him in SLO next month

Rapper, actor and TV personality Xzibit is celebrating marijuana's high holiday — 4-20 — on the Central Coast.

The platinum-selling hip hop artist will participate in a free meet-and-greet and party April 20 at Mother's Tavern in downtown San Luis Obispo. The 21-and-older event is being hosted by two medical marijuana dispensaries, House of Holistics SLO in San Luis Obispo and Natural Healing Center in Grover Beach.

Xzibit will not perform at the event, the Natural Healing Center confirmed, but attendees can expect to see him "just hanging out, taking pics and being rad."

Xzibit — also known as Alvin Nathaniel Joiner — emerged as part of the West Coast underground scene in the 1990s, buoyed by the success of albums such as "At the Speed of Life." and "Weapons of Mass Destruction."

He later found widespread fame as the wisecracking host of MTV's "Pimp My Ride." (His other screen credits include "Gridiron Gang," "xXx: State of the Union" and TV's "Empire.")

In recent years, Xzibit has entered the world of cannabis commerce with Brass Knuckles, a line of extracted cannabis oil products. (He also experimented with a THC-laced candy brand, LOL Taffy.)

Xzibit's meet-and-greet will mark his second official appearance in San Luis Obispo County in recent years. He performed as part of the Fall Frenzy concert at the Pozo Saloon in 2012.

For more information about the April 20 event, go to www.facebook.com/events/940442086115611.



