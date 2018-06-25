Man fired gun at dinner party in estranged wife's home, cops say. A 4-year-old was hit

A man looking for his estranged wife barged into her Santa Rosa home on Sunday night, where a dinner party was taking place, police said. Then he started shooting, killing one person and injuring three, including a four-year-old child and himself, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Police said Walter Ross, 65, of Colorado, showed up at the home unexpectedly in an attempt to confront his estranged wife, according to a news release. His wife lived at the home with their son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.





Ross’s estranged wife wasn’t home, but their son and daughter-in-law were having friends over for dinner, police said. Ross started shooting at them, according to police.

Police said seven people fled the home as Ross started shooting. A 41-year-old man and a four-year-old boy were shot as they fled the home, police said. They suffered non life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Police said they started receiving 911 calls about the shooting in the 400 block of Garfield Park Avenue at about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the news release. A woman who called the emergency number told police she was hiding in a bathroom in the home and heard gunshots.





When police arrived on the scene, they found two shooting victims inside the house, according to the release.

One, a 43-year-old Santa Rosa man, was dead. The other, Ross, was "alive but unresponsive," police said. He had apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

None of the victims have been identified.