He planned sex with a teen boy — and his car hid knives and an ice pick, Calif. cops say

A 37-year-old man who tried to meet a teenage boy for sex had an "ice pick type" weapon and a makeshift bed in his vehicle, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, identified as Jason Williams of Yucaipa, chatted on social media with a person he thought was a 14-year-old boy, the sheriff’s department said. In reality, he was talking to an account monitored by detectives.

Williams sent nude pictures of himself to the account and made plans to pick up the "boy" and take him to a place in Yucaipa, where "he could perform various sexual acts" with the boy, the sheriff’s department said.





When he drove to the meeting point, officers were waiting for him.

Authorities found a makeshift bed in his vehicle, with knives and an “ice pick type weapon” nearby, police said.

Police arrested Williams on suspicion of arranging to meet a minor child for sexual acts, meeting a minor for sexual acts and sending harmful matter to a minor, according to the Yucaipa and Calimesa News Mirror.





Detectives said they believe Williams has met with and engaged in sexual acts with other teenage boys. They ask anyone who recognizes Williams or his vehicle, or anyone with information related to the investigation, to call the Yucaipa Police Department at 909-918-2305.

A photograph detectives released of 37-year-old Jason Williams' car. Williams was arrested after police say he planned to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department