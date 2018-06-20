Burger King customer was stabbed. But his attacker is the one who died, cops say

A homeless man died after police say he randomly stabbed a customer eating lunch at a Burger King and another man tried to stop him, according to the Associated Press.

The victim, who is in his 70s, was eating lunch with two other men at a table inside the restaurant in Burbank, Calif. when a man walked in and started stabbing him in the face, according to ABC 7.

During the attack, another customer came to the stabbed man’s aid, KTLA reported. The attacker, identified as 36-year-old James Rey Richard Kagaoan, was stabbed several times, according to the television station.

Both Kagaoan and the attack victim were taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to the Los Angeles Times. Kagaoan later died.

One of the men who was eating lunch with the victim told NBC LA he thought the attacker was hitting his friend with a fist before realizing he had a knife.

"We come here just to kill the time every day," he told the station. "This guy, I don’t know what the hell happened to him today. It was nuts."

Police said the attack appears to be random and unprovoked, according to the Associated Press.

Two months ago, a California man was stabbed and killed as he held his 5-year-old daughter on his lap at a Ventura steakhouse. The suspect in that stabbing pleaded not guilty, according to the Ventura County Star.