Who's leaving concrete blocks on a California freeway? At least 10 cars damaged, police say

Who’s leaving concrete debris on a California highway?

That’s the mystery officials are trying to solve after as many as 10 cars struck a concrete parking stop on Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego County at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, ABC 10 reported.

The cars had “disabling damage” that included bent wheels and flat tires, according to the television station. Authorities found four 60-pound concrete parking stops and three cinder blocks at the location, according to NBC 7.

The incident was the fifth of its kind this year, according to ABC. In January and February, there were four similar incidents in that area, reported FOX 5.

Each of the occurrences happened between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., and similar concrete objects — landscaping wall blocks — were found in the traffic lanes, the station said.

"People are just coming up on it and they have no chance of reacting, and they’re striking these objects," California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow told CBS 8.

When the CHP asked for the public’s help finding the people responsible, the incidents stopped, according to ABC.

Garrow told CBS that the cars involved have had damage ranging from a flat tire or bent wheel to front bumpers becoming lodged under the car and holes in the radiator.

No one has been injured.

"As motorcycles go through the area — can you imagine when a motorcycle goes over that? That could be a fatality, easily," he told the station.