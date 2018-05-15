Bees attack 4 in CA neighborhood. One person pulled from pool in critical condition

One person was severely hurt and three others have minor injuries after they were attacked by a swarm of bees in a California neighborhood on Tuesday.
When Cal Fire firefighters arrived on scene in Palm Desert just before 9 a.m., they found "multiple bees in the area," according to a release. Two of the victims were able to safely reach medics, while another victim had to shelter in place in their home, Cal Fire said.
Firefighters pulled the fourth person out of a pool, according to Cal Fire. They were taken by ground ambulance to a hospital in critical condition. The other three bee victims declined treatment.
As of about noon, Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District staff were able to get the bees under control, Cal Fire said. Palm Desert is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.
