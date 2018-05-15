Man's body found floating near Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara

A man’s body was found floating in the water near Stearns Wharf on Tuesday, but no foul play is suspected, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.
A person jogging on the beach spotted the body, which was east of the wharf, at about 6:45 a.m., said Sgt. Todd Johnson.
Emergency personnel responded and recovered the remains. Initial indications are that the man drowned, Johnson said, adding that the case was under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.
Investigators were still working to confirm the man’s identity and notify his next of kin, Johnson said.
