Los Angeles-based Carmar Denim is selling an Extreme Cut Out Pant, which has the Internet in an uproar.
California

These new $168 jeans won't actually cover your legs. But hey, they have pockets!

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

May 03, 2018 10:16 AM

Have you ever wanted a pair of jeans that didn't actually cover your legs at all?

If that's the case, Los Angeles-based Carmar Denim has the fabric scraps for you.

The pants are called "Extreme Cut Out" but honestly, they consist of a waistband, a zipper (in case you really can't figure out how to take them off) and...seams. But they have pockets!

Oh, and they'll set you back $168. Did I mention they're sold out?

A Reddit user posted a photo of the jeans, where other users promptly piled on.

"If you buy 10 you'll have enough fabric to make 1 pair of pants," wrote one user.

"Jay Leno partnered with Victoria's Secret," read another comment.

"They're actually long-sleeved denim panties," wrote another, perhaps referring to these denim thongs touted as part of a festival collection from UK-based Pretty Little Thing.

On the brand's Instagram page, various commenters have shown up to make fun of the pants.

"If anyone buys these instead of making them I will cringe at you forever," wrote one commenter.

And one Instagram user was convinced the brand was trolling everyone.

"You're selling these just to see how many idiots you can get to actually buy them," user ad12izzle wrote.

This isn't the first time denim scraps have shown up and claimed to be fashion: a similar pair of jeans, called the "thong jeans" made an appearance at a fashion show in Tokyo last October.

