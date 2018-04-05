Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocks Santa Barbara County

Update, 2 p.m.
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was also reported in northern San Luis Obispo County, about 35 miles east of Paso Robles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Less than 20 minutes later, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported in the same location.
Original story
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked parts of southwest California on Thursday afternoon, with shaking reported from San Luis Obispo to Laguna Hills.
The earthquake happened about 12:30 p.m. near the southern side of the Channel Islands, according to the United States Geological Survey.
No damage has been reported.
According to USGS, reports of the quake have come from all over southwestern California, including San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Oxnard, Carpinteria, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Camarillo, and even Irvine in Orange County.
