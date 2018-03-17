Pre-evacuation advisory issued for Santa Barbara County ahead of 'powerful' storm

With what is being billed as possibly “the most powerful storm of the season since the Jan. 9 debris flow” approaching Santa Barbara County, emergency officials on Saturday issued a Pre-Evacuation Advisory for communities below recent wildfire burn areas.

“The National Weather Service forecast indicates there is the potential for a prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall with this system, with highest rainfall intensities expected to occur sometime between late Tuesday night … through early Thursday,” according to the advisory issued by the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

“During this time, rainfall rates will likely exceed U.S. Geological Survey thresholds, and bring the threat of significant flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.”

The latest forecast indicated rainfall rates are likely to be in the range of 0.5 to 0.75 inches per hour, officials said.

Communities potentially affected by the storm are below the Thomas, Whittier, Sherpa and Alamo fire burn areas.

“Based on today's forecast from the National Weather Service, this is the most powerful storm of the season since the Jan. 9 Debris Flow," said Rob Lewin, county emergency management director. Those mudslides killed 21 people.

A large upper-level low-pressure system off the coast is expected to merge with a second low-pressure system Tuesday night and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Forecast models agree that “there will likely be plenty of rain over Southern California between Tuesday night and late Thursday night,” the NWS said in its forecast discussion.

“During the heaviest rains, it will be possible to see 3-hour rainfall up to 1 to 2 inches in some areas,” the NWS said.

There will also be the potential for widespread urban and small stream flooding throughout the region, and rockslides in the susceptible areas.

County emergency officials and the National Weather Service are closely monitoring the situation and plan to alert the public with more information as the storm approaches.

“Impact areas need to prepare for the possibility of an evacuation for Tuesday through Thursday,” according to the county’s advisory.

Before next week’s storm, forecasters are calling for a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday night, but sunny skies Sunday and Monday.