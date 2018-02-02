Mudslides took out Montecito’s water supply. SLO County crews hiked 14 miles to fix it

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:18 Mud, rock blocked the roads. So engineers hiked 14 miles to fix water pipes for Montecito Pause 1:17 The moment a 12-year-old Redding boy was recognized by the present in State of the Union address 0:37 Fuel tanker engulfed in flames after head-on crash 1:10 How to make a better pizza at home 1:14 Time-lapse video: What the super blue blood moon looked like from Modesto 0:52 Californians capture the super blue blood moon 2:19 San Joaquin River restoration program is showing signs that salmon are returning 0:29 Rent control fight comes to Sacramento 0:17 This sea of fog over Lake Tahoe looks like ocean waves 0:39 Watch bear descend tree in El Dorado County, disregard deputy's order Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Crews from the City and County of San Luis Obispo were called on to help Montecito with a broken water pipe after the deadly mudslides and floods. After arriving, they discovered they had to hike 14 miles in the backcountry, where they discovered two massive breaks. John Diodati, SLO County interim director of Public Works, talks about the hurdles they overcame and shares pictures from the repair efforts. David Middlecamp The Tribune

