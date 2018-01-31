Super blue blood moon — and eclipse — as seen from SLO County and beyond

California got a special show early Wednesday, January 31, 2018 — an excellent view of the super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse, which hasn't happened since 1866. Here's a look at the moon setting over Shell Beach in SLO County, California. Joe JohnstonThe Tribune
▪ It’s the third in a series of “supermoon” for 2018, when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and about 14 percent brighter than usual.
According to The Associated Press: “The moon will actually be closest to Earth on Tuesday — just over 223,000 miles (359,000 kilometers). That’s about 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) farther than the supermoon on Jan. 1. Midway through Wednesday’s eclipse, the moon will be even farther away — 223,820 miles (360,200 kilometers) — but still within unofficial supermoon guidelines.”
▪ It’s also the second full moon of the month, known as a “blue moon.”
▪ Then this super blue moon passed through Earth’s shadow to give viewers a total lunar eclipse that began just before 4 a.m. And while the moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will take on a reddish tint. That’s known as a “blood moon.”
“I’m calling it the Super Bowl of moons,” lunar scientist Noah Petro said earlier this week from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
Here are photos — from SLO County and beyond — of the rare cosmic show last seen 150 years ago.
