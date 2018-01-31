More Videos

California got a special show early Wednesday, January 31, 2018 — an excellent view of the super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse, which hasn't happened since 1866. Here's a look at the moon setting over Shell Beach in SLO County, California.
California got a special show early Wednesday, January 31, 2018 — an excellent view of the super blue blood moon and lunar eclipse, which hasn't happened since 1866. Here's a look at the moon setting over Shell Beach in SLO County, California. Joe Johnston The Tribune

California

Super blue blood moon — and eclipse — as seen from SLO County and beyond

By Jennifer Robillard

jrobillard@thetribunenews.com

January 31, 2018 05:59 AM

San Luis Obispo County and people throughout California had some of the best viewing for the lunar trifecta called the super blue blood moon early Wednesday morning.

Snapseed
The super blue blood moon on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, as seen from Pismo Beach.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

NASA said this moon is special for these reasons:

▪  It’s the third in a series of “supermoon” for 2018, when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and about 14 percent brighter than usual.

According to The Associated Press: “The moon will actually be closest to Earth on Tuesday — just over 223,000 miles (359,000 kilometers). That’s about 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) farther than the supermoon on Jan. 1. Midway through Wednesday’s eclipse, the moon will be even farther away — 223,820 miles (360,200 kilometers) — but still within unofficial supermoon guidelines.”

▪  It’s also the second full moon of the month, known as a “blue moon.”

▪  Then this super blue moon passed through Earth’s shadow to give viewers a total lunar eclipse that began just before 4 a.m. And while the moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will take on a reddish tint. That’s known as a “blood moon.”

“I’m calling it the Super Bowl of moons,” lunar scientist Noah Petro said earlier this week from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

Here are photos — from SLO County and beyond — of the rare cosmic show last seen 150 years ago.

(We want to see your photos of this rare event! Send them to us here: http://www.sanluisobispo.com/submit-photo/.)

bird moon2
A seagull sits in front of the super blue blood moon eclipse in Pismo Beach.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Snapseed (2)
The super blue blood moon during the lunar eclipse on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, as seen from Pismo Beach.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

FullSizeRender
The super blue blood moon on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, as seen from Pismo Beach.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

SuperBlueBloodMoon144
The super blue blood moon sets in partial eclipse over Shell Beach.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

dave moon
Blue blood supermoon comes out of the earth's shadow as it sets over Morro Bay.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

dave moon 2
Blue blood supermoon over Morro Rock, Morro Bay.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

dave moon 3
Blue blood supermoon over the smokestacks at Morro Bay Power Plant.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

dave moon 4
Blue blood supermoon over San Luis Obispo South Higuera Street.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Brady Cabe moon
Super blue moon on Tuesday night over San Luis Obispo. (Do you see the plane?)
Brady Cabe Photographer bradycabe.com

Rick Evans Moon
The super blue moon as seen from Atascadero on Tuesday evening.
Rick Evans

bluebloodsupermoon1265edit
The super blue blood moon seen over Atascadero.
Rick Evans

bluebloodsupermoon1311edit
The super blue blood moon seen over Atascadero.
Rick Evans

stover3
The lunar eclipse over San Luis Obispo.
Nic Stover stoverphoto.com

stover2
The lunar eclipse over San Luis Obispo.
Nic Stover stoverphoto.com

stover
The lunar eclipse over San Luis Obispo.
Nic Stover stoverphoto.com

lunar_eclipse
The moon setting as seen from Cayucos, California.
Martha Goodwin

moon submitted
The super blue blood moon seen over Los Osos Bay.
Andy Miller

moon_behind_pismo_pier

moon_during_beginning_of_the_eclipse

red_moon_at_height_of_eclipse

27369063_1807941932560109_1274514446390900869_o (1)
Moonset over the Los Osos sandspit at the edge of Montana de Oro State park.
Marcie Begleiter

moon submitted 2
The super blue blood moon over Grace Cathedral, taken on Nob Hill in San Francisco.
Sharon Leong

AP18031474638210
The shadow of the earth passes through the moon during a total lunar eclipse over Los Angeles on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018.
Richard Vogel AP

AP18031497138228
The super blue blood moon seen behind the U.S. and California flags in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 31, 2018.
Ringo H.W. Chiu AP

AP18031500311518
The super blue blood moon seen behind a ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier.
Ringo H.W. Chiu AP

AP18031500220772
The super blue blood moon as seen from Santa Monica, California.
Ringo H.W. Chiu AP

AP18031439642205
The Statue of Liberty is backdropped by a supermoon, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, seen from the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Julio Cortez AP

AP18031179365439
The moon sets in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Hadera, Israel, early Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
Ariel Schalit AP

AP18031518126484
A rare super blue blood moon could be viewed for a short time above Boise, Idaho early Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
Darin Oswald Idaho Statesman

The Sacramento Bee and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Californians capture the super blue blood moon

On January 31, 2018, Southern California got a good look at the super blue blood moon, something that hasn't happened since 1982. This was the second full moon in a calendar month (a blue moon) and a close and bright moon (supermoon). The addition of a total eclipse is known as a blood moon for its red tint.

Meta ViersMcClatchy

