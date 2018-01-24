805 bottles move to cases on the bottling line at Firestone brewery. On Wednesday, a big-rig crash caused dozens of cases of Firestone beer to tumble out onto the side of Highway 101 in Salinas.
Big-rig crash spills Firestone beer all over side of Hwy. 101

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 24, 2018 04:17 PM

An overturned big rig on Highway 101 on Wednesday morning left a lot of Firestone Walker beer all over the road.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. in Salinas, according to TV news station KION. The truck was driving north on the highway when another vehicle merged onto the road, forcing the truck off the road.

The big rig overturned and landed on its side off the shoulder of northbound Highway 101 near Market Street in Salinas, KION reported. As a result of the crash, “dozens of cases of beer” were all over the side of the highway. According to the Salinas Californian, no one was hurt.

