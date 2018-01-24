Big-rig crash spills Firestone beer all over side of Hwy. 101

An overturned big rig on Highway 101 on Wednesday morning left a lot of Firestone Walker beer all over the road.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. in Salinas, according to TV news station KION. The truck was driving north on the highway when another vehicle merged onto the road, forcing the truck off the road.

The big rig overturned and landed on its side off the shoulder of northbound Highway 101 near Market Street in Salinas, KION reported. As a result of the crash, “dozens of cases of beer” were all over the side of the highway. According to the Salinas Californian, no one was hurt.