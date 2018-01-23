List of events that benefit Thomas Fire, Montecito mudslide victims

If you want to help victims of the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides, there are plenty of upcoming events.

Here is a list of events that will benefit or donate a portion of the proceeds to victims of the Thomas Fire and/or the Montecito mudslides.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing silent auction to benefit the Corey family

The event is planned for 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 137 Anacapa St., Suite F in Santa Barbara.

“The Corey family was devastated during the Montecito floods. Their home and possessions were destroyed as Morgan Corey, 25, twin sisters Summer & Sawyer Corey, 12, and mother Carie Baker were swept away in the mudslide. Morgan and Sawyer were both killed while Summer and Carie were found in critical condition and are recovering at Cottage Hospital. This silent auction event is being held to help this family in their time of need,” organizers wrote.

Benefit concert at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta

A group of students from Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Bishop Garcia Diego high schools will perform at a benefit concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dos Pueblos Elings Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are a minimum $10 donation; all proceeds will go to the United Way of Santa Barbara County, which has a Thomas Fire and Flood Relief Fund, organizers said.

Benefit concert at SOhO

An eight-hour benefit concert featuring top Central Coast bands is planned for 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday at SOhO nightclub, 1221 State St., Santa Barbara, to raise funds for Thomas Fire Tri-County victims without insurance to cover their losses, organizers said. The event also includes a dinner show and silent auction.

Funds from ticket sales and the silent auction donations will be distributed by Just Communities, organizers said.

Feast for the Children at First United Methodist Church

The event has three seatings, at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, and $25 tickets (and $10 for children under 10) can be purchased in advance at the church office or at the door, organizers said.

Food is being donated by Via Maestra 42 and 100 percent of the ticket sale revenues will be donated to Unity Shoppe disaster efforts for the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides, organizers said.

First United Methodist Church is at 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

SB Wine Therapy Sunday Social

All proceeds from an evening of poetry readings and music will go to the United Way of Santa Barbara County to assist with fire and flood relief, organizers said. The event starts at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at 732 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association Mike Moses Memorial Poker Tournament

The proceeds from this year’s event March 11 will go toward supporting Montecito flood and mudslide victims, organizers said.

