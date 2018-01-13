More Videos

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 0:46

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide

Pause
Highway 101 is shut down – so these nurses are taking a boat to work 0:44

Highway 101 is shut down – so these nurses are taking a boat to work

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours 0:57

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay 1:17

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide 0:35

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods 3:11

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:42

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

What to know if you meet a rattlesnake 1:29

What to know if you meet a rattlesnake

Paso Robles High quarterback Hunter Barnhart talks about stellar sophomore season 3:53

Paso Robles High quarterback Hunter Barnhart talks about stellar sophomore season

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

  • Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods

    Heavy rains triggered devastating mudslides in Montecito, California on Jan. 9. Authorities estimate that at least 15 people have died.

Heavy rains triggered devastating mudslides in Montecito, California on Jan. 9. Authorities estimate that at least 15 people have died. Jonathan Salontay via Storyful
Heavy rains triggered devastating mudslides in Montecito, California on Jan. 9. Authorities estimate that at least 15 people have died. Jonathan Salontay via Storyful

California

Evacuation orders, warnings lifted for parts of southern Santa Barbara County

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

January 13, 2018 11:09 AM

Evacuation orders and warnings will be lifted at noon Saturday for several areas of southern Santa Barbara County affected by the flooding and mudslides.

The evacuation order for areas east of Toro Canyon Road and north of Highway 192 will be lifted, according to Cal Fire.

The evacuation warning for areas south of Highway 192, between Ortega Ridge Road to the Santa Barbara County line, also will be lifted at noon.

The evacuation area includes the communities of Summerland and Carpinteria.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Returning to a damaged or destroyed neighborhood is a traumatic occurrence, and you may feel overwhelmed by the many tasks ahead. Remember that self-care is the vital first step for you to remain healthy and resilient,” Cal Fire said in a statement.

Cal Fire urged residents to use caution when returning and said that many areas are still without access to power and gas. The boil water order is still in effect for Montecito Water District customers.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide

View More Video