Evacuation orders, warnings lifted for parts of southern Santa Barbara County

Evacuation orders and warnings will be lifted at noon Saturday for several areas of southern Santa Barbara County affected by the flooding and mudslides.

The evacuation order for areas east of Toro Canyon Road and north of Highway 192 will be lifted, according to Cal Fire.

The evacuation warning for areas south of Highway 192, between Ortega Ridge Road to the Santa Barbara County line, also will be lifted at noon.

The evacuation area includes the communities of Summerland and Carpinteria.

“Returning to a damaged or destroyed neighborhood is a traumatic occurrence, and you may feel overwhelmed by the many tasks ahead. Remember that self-care is the vital first step for you to remain healthy and resilient,” Cal Fire said in a statement.

Cal Fire urged residents to use caution when returning and said that many areas are still without access to power and gas. The boil water order is still in effect for Montecito Water District customers.