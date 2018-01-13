Don’t panic, but there is a growing number of venomous sea snakes showing up in SoCal

More Videos

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide 0:46

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide

Pause
Highway 101 is shut down – so these nurses are taking a boat to work 0:44

Highway 101 is shut down – so these nurses are taking a boat to work

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours 0:57

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide 0:35

Watch dramatic helicopter rescue of person swept away by mudslide

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods 3:11

Mudflows devastate Montecito neighborhoods

Security footage captures gas explosion in Montecito 0:12

Security footage captures gas explosion in Montecito

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay 1:17

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 0:42

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

Paso Robles High quarterback Hunter Barnhart talks about stellar sophomore season 3:53

Paso Robles High quarterback Hunter Barnhart talks about stellar sophomore season

Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You' 3:38

Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You'

  • What to know if you meet a rattlesnake

    Helpful tips to avoid a surprise encounter with a rattlesnake and what to do if you're bit, from Scott Smith, who teaches about reptiles and amphibians. Know when they're active and how they judge danger.

Helpful tips to avoid a surprise encounter with a rattlesnake and what to do if you're bit, from Scott Smith, who teaches about reptiles and amphibians. Know when they're active and how they judge danger. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman
Helpful tips to avoid a surprise encounter with a rattlesnake and what to do if you're bit, from Scott Smith, who teaches about reptiles and amphibians. Know when they're active and how they judge danger. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman

California

Don’t panic, but there is a growing number of venomous sea snakes showing up in SoCal

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

January 13, 2018 10:43 AM

A person made a startling — and increasingly frequent — discovery while walking along Newport Beach earlier this week: A venomous sea snake.

The Los Angeles Times reports the 25-inch female serpent was taken by a lifeguard to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, where it was euthanized. According to the Times, this was the third such report of a sea snake being discovered in Southern California since 2015, the fifth since 1972.

The snakes are “apparently drawn far north of their usual habitat by the spread of warm ocean temperatures,” the Times reported.

According to CaliforniaHerps.com, a website dedicated to amphibians and reptiles of California, the yellow-bellied sea snake’s venom yield is low, but still potentially dangerous to humans. However, the snakes are not known to be aggressive. The snakes typically spend their entire life on the ocean, where they feed on surface-dwelling fish and eels.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This snake is probably the most widely distributed snake in the world,” the website reports, though the serpents are listed as “uncommon in California.”

A biologist told the Times that when a sea snake washes up on a beach, it’s because it is sick and too weak to make it back out to sea.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Watch crews clean up mud, debris from Highway 101 after Montecito mudslide

View More Video