Woman returns dead Christmas tree to Costco in January — and gets a refund

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 11, 2018 01:52 PM

A California woman returned her Christmas tree to Costco on Jan. 4, asking for a refund because the tree had died, ABC7 reported.

The television station reported that a Facebook user, Scott Bentley, posted the exchange on his Facebook page.

In the post, screenshotted by ABC7, Bentley said Costco did give the unidentified woman a refund on the tree, though he wrote it was “questioned” and she was shamed.

The post has since been deleted, but a vestige of it survives on the Internet.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

