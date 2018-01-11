Woman returns dead Christmas tree to Costco in January — and gets a refund

A California woman returned her Christmas tree to Costco on Jan. 4, asking for a refund because the tree had died, ABC7 reported.
The television station reported that a Facebook user, Scott Bentley, posted the exchange on his Facebook page.
In the post, screenshotted by ABC7, Bentley said Costco did give the unidentified woman a refund on the tree, though he wrote it was “questioned” and she was shamed.
The post has since been deleted, but a vestige of it survives on the Internet.
