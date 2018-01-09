California man thought he had the flu — it was deadly flesh-eating bacteria

A Chula Vista man who went to the doctor on Dec. 30 reporting flu-like symptoms died three days later — the diagnosis was necrotizing fasciitis, flesh-eating bacteria.

NBC 7 San Diego reports that Adrian Munoz, 37, spent days “in and out of the operating room where surgeons worked briskly to remove muscle tissue compromised by the bacteria” after initially being misdiagnosed with a bad case of the flu.

Munoz died Jan. 2, three days after his first doctor visit. It’s unclear how he contracted the illness.

NBC 7 San Diego spoke to Munoz’s mother, who said he has family in Mexico and Utah, with an estimated 600 people attending his memorial.

