Hey, Disneyland fans: Discounted tickets are back for SoCal residents

SoCal residents, you’re in luck: About two months after it discontinued its Southern California annual pass, Disneyland is back to offering discounted park tickets to select California residents (including those on the Central Coast).

The theme park on Monday began selling 2-day and 3-day tickets at a discounted rate for Southern California residents. Ticket purchasers must provide proof they live within the ZIP codes 90000-93599 to qualify.

The discounted price of the tickets are:

▪ 2-day ticket, one park per day: $159

▪ 2-day park hopper ticket: $204

▪ 3-day ticket, one park per day: $199

▪ 3-day park hopper ticket: $244

(Park hopper tickets can be used to visit both Disneyland Park and California Adventure on the same day.)

Full price tickets range from $199 to $315.

The promotion is scheduled to last through May 21.

The company’s Southern California annual passes, which cost $469 and gave visitors access to both parks for about 215 days per year, were discontinued in November.