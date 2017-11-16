A pod of dolphins showed off their tricks in Newport Beach on Nov. 12, 2017.
Leaping dolphins! Photographer snaps amazing shot of pod frolicking with SoCal surfers

By Kaytlyn Leslie

November 16, 2017 12:20 PM

Have you ever wanted to swim with dolphins?

These lucky surfers got that chance Sunday, when a pod of dolphins took to playing in the waves right next to them in Newport Beach.

Photographer Tom Cozad noticed the dolphins while out photographing the waves, but, despite his best attempts, he said he couldn’t catch a good shot. So instead, he focused on taking photos of the surf.

But luck was on his side.

“When I got home I realized I did in fact get a sequence of a dolphin coming out of the water way down the beach,” he said. “Had no idea.”

The aerial shot of the dolphin jumping out of the waves had more than 1,100 likes on Cozad’s Instagram (@Tom_Cozad) as of Wednesday evening.

