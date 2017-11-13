Magnitude-4.7 earthquake hits southeast of Salinas

A magnitude-4.7 earthquake shook southeast of Salinas on Monday morning.

The quake, which was about 13 miles east of Gonzales, was reported at about 11:45 a.m, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There was no reported damage.

The USGS said people in Santa Cruz, San Jose and San Francisco reported feeling the quake. The National Weather Service reported that its staff felt the quake at the Monterey office.

Two smaller quakes struck an hour later in the same area, according to the USGS. The second quake had a magnitude of about 2.7 and was reported at about 12:40 p.m. The last quake in the area was a magnitude 2.8 and hit at about 12:45 p.m., according to the USGS.