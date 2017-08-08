The second annual World Dog Surfing Championship was held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica.
California

Surf’s up! Watch dogs ride the waves at California surfing contest

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

August 08, 2017 4:00 PM

Dogs of all shapes and sizes showed up to Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica this past weekend for the World Dog Surfing Championships.

Described as “the premier dog surfing event in Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area,” dogs were scored by how long they rode, the size of the wave and their confidence.

There also was a costume contest, wellness fair, pet adoptions and numerous vendors at the family-friendly event.

