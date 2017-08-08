Surf’s up! Watch dogs ride the waves at California surfing contest

Dogs of all shapes and sizes showed up to Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica this past weekend for the World Dog Surfing Championships.
Described as “the premier dog surfing event in Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area,” dogs were scored by how long they rode, the size of the wave and their confidence.
There also was a costume contest, wellness fair, pet adoptions and numerous vendors at the family-friendly event.
Chee! 1st in Medium Dogs and 1st Overall in finals @worlddogsurfing #worlddogsurfingchampionships. Great having ou… https://t.co/eqSDoSXqjm pic.twitter.com/bbnzenTTUy— Abbie Girl (@abbiesurfs) August 6, 2017
This #surferdog made it from far out with a whale breaching in the background. Fun coastal competition @WorldDogSurfing @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/qCLeW61ZVx— S Chin (@SChinKPIX) August 5, 2017
SFGate: Surfing dogs show up to ride the waves at Pacifica beach https://t.co/kMSkgY6bwG pic.twitter.com/U7EFcQ7KEF— Inside the Bay Area (@insidebayarea) August 5, 2017
