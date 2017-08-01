There’s a new website to reserve campsites and tours at California State Parks

If you want to book a tour at Hearst Castle or reserve a campsite at Big Sur, you’ll have to use a new website.
California State Parks on Tuesday rolled out a new reservation system, ReserveCalifornia.com, for state park visitors.
Website users can expect to see additional self-service options, more campsites available for online registration and more detailed, interactive maps of campsites.
Other features will be phased in through March 2018, including expanded payment options, an ability to view the reservation inventory in real time and trip planning. In addition, a new point-of-sale system will allow debit and credit card payments at more locations.
The new website only applies to California parks; Recreation.gov is the primary reservation website for many national parks, and Reserve America handles reservations for campgrounds and activities in other states.
Tribune reporter Stephen Provost contributed to this story.
