Video shows great white shark attacking kayak in Monterey Bay

A startling video released this week shows a great white shark attacking a kayaker in Monterey Bay.

According to a National Geographic story, Brian Correiar, a California-based diving master and certified diver for more than 18 years, was attacked by a great white shark as he paddled through the bay in his 14-foot, single-person ocean kayak.

“Suddenly the kayak was launched into the air, and I fell halfway out of it,” Correiar told National Geographic of the March 18 encounter. “I began yelling. I remember thinking, ‘I have to do a deep-water entry from the kayak, and I haven’t practiced that since my last rescue class.’ ”

Gene Mace captured the attack on camera, according to a story published on sfgate.com.

The video shows the shark’s fin popping in and out of the water as the kayaker attempts to swim toward the shore. About four minutes into the video, the kayaker is pulled out of the water by a passing boat.

Correiar said in the National Geographic story that he has few reservations about going kayaking in Monterey Bay again.

“I’ll be back in the water in no time,” Correiar said. “I’m planning on taking more safety classes so next time — if in the rare case something like this should ever happen again — I’ll be even more prepared.”