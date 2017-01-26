California zoos join cute animal tweet ‘war’

The nation’s zoos are posting cute photos of animals, and it’s the Twitter war we all need right now.
It all started when the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., shared a photo on Twitter of a gray seal pup born over the weekend.
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
And with that, a hashtag was born: #CuteAnimalTweetOff.
California’s zoos are weighing in, too. Fresno Chaffee Zoo gave us this cute kangaroo mugshot.
Vivian, the red kangaroo wanted in on the #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/DVhwVPYn92— Fresno Chaffee Zoo (@FresnoZoo) January 26, 2017
And of course Fresno’s newest baby, who was born this week, gets a mention.
Ok no one gets to drop the mic before they see the most adorable baby rhino...ever. ❤ #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/tHscpDwy9Y— Fresno Chaffee Zoo (@FresnoZoo) January 26, 2017
The Los Angeles Zoo has this new harbor seal that debuted to the public this week.
Ziggy the harbor seal pup just made her debut at the L.A. Zoo yesterday! https://t.co/wfoaul9oh1 #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/tAexF7mZJO— Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017
The San Diego Zoo shared a sloth named Estrella.
Estrella is our #CuteAnimalTweetOff Star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0FAj2f3bjG— San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) January 25, 2017
The Marine Mammal Center brought Bogey, the harbor seal, to the competition. According to the center, Bogey was found abandoned at a Monterey County golf course.
Bogey is the chubby, little man! #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/fvsg2FQnFR— Marine Mammal Center (@TMMC) January 26, 2017
Because the world needs more photos of otters, the Monterey Bay Aquarium tweeted this.
Can we #TBT to yesterday's #CuteAnimalTweetOff? May its memory bring us all the warm fuzzies forever. pic.twitter.com/TsZ7mDfnJz— Monterey Aquarium (@MontereyAq) January 26, 2017
And finally, the Santa Barbara Zoo might win the “cute animals napping” category with this gem.
Are we late to the party? Sorry, we needed our beauty sleep. #cuteanimaltweetoff #santabarbarazoo #fennecfox pic.twitter.com/3H4zKV5kpL— Santa Barbara Zoo (@SantaBarbaraZoo) January 26, 2017
