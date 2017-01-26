California

January 26, 2017 2:35 PM

California zoos join cute animal tweet ‘war’

By Melissa Blanton

The nation’s zoos are posting cute photos of animals, and it’s the Twitter war we all need right now.

It all started when the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., shared a photo on Twitter of a gray seal pup born over the weekend.

And with that, a hashtag was born: #CuteAnimalTweetOff.

California’s zoos are weighing in, too. Fresno Chaffee Zoo gave us this cute kangaroo mugshot.

And of course Fresno’s newest baby, who was born this week, gets a mention.

The Los Angeles Zoo has this new harbor seal that debuted to the public this week.

The San Diego Zoo shared a sloth named Estrella.

The Marine Mammal Center brought Bogey, the harbor seal, to the competition. According to the center, Bogey was found abandoned at a Monterey County golf course.

Because the world needs more photos of otters, the Monterey Bay Aquarium tweeted this.

And finally, the Santa Barbara Zoo might win the “cute animals napping” category with this gem.

Melissa Blanton: 805-781-7965, @DowntownMelissa

