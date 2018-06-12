Former SLO police officer will run for Arroyo Grande City Council

Former San Luis Obispo Police Department Capt. Keith Storton will run for a seat on the Arroyo Grande City Council this November, saying he felt it was an opportunity to give back to his community in a different way.

"Having grown up and lived most of my life in A.G., we have found it very rewarding to serve our community in different capacities," Storton wrote in an email to The Tribune. "I have always had an interest in public service, particularly city government."

Storton retired in 2016 after a 28-year career in law enforcement, including 24 years with the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

He is a longtime Arroyo Grande resident and a graduate of Arroyo Grande High School who has served on the city's Parks and Recreation and Architectural Review commissions, according to a news release. He is also a representative on the Lucia Mar Unified School District Measure I Citizen Oversight Committee, and served as a co-chair of the committee that helped pass the Measure A bond to fund renovations at Arroyo Grande High School.

Storton said he is not running for any specific hot-topic issues, but that his platform is engaging in discussions in a nonpartisan way that decides matters after "thoughtful public input, personal research, staff advice and professional input."

"I have a positive outlook on most circumstances and will work hard to keep our community attractive, vibrant and enjoyable," he said. "As a council member, I am simply a voice, inspired by our citizens, that will provide them with the tools, training and resources they need to continue providing quality services to our citizens, businesses and guests. "

Two City Council seats, held by Councilman Tim Brown and Councilwoman Barbara Harmon, will be up for election this November. Neither Brown nor Harmon has yet announced plans to run for re-election, and so far no other potential candidates have filed paperwork with the city announcing their intention to run.

Councilwoman Caren Ray did announce she intends to challenge incumbent Mayor Jim Hill.