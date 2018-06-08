'We're not dead.' SLO political panel tackles how Republicans can regain California

Political insiders spoke Friday at the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce about the possibility of Gavin Newsom becoming California governor, the future of state pension costs and the proposed repeal of the SB 1 gas tax, among a host of other topics.

The seventh annual State of the State event, which was held before an audience of 225, featured a panel of three Sacramento-based political experts: Cassandra Pye, a Republican who operates a communications consulting company; John Myers, Sacramento bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times and former KSBY anchor; and Amy Brown, a lobbyist known for her expertise in retirement and pension issues.

Pye is one of 60 influential Californians who are participating with McClatchy newspapers to drive a discussion on the important issues facing the state.

Former state Sen. Sam Blakeslee moderated the event.

Speaking three days after the June 5 primary, the panelists covered a wide variety of topics — voicing their agreement that Gavin Newsom is likely to become California's governor, the state is increasingly losing moderate Republican officeholders and statewide rising pension costs will be severely affected by pending court rulings.

Court decisions will determine the ability of local governments to require their employees to pay more into their pension costs. Gov. Jerry Brown has argued in favor of cutbacks on government pension spending to reduce their burden.

"This problem is only going to get worse over the next five years," Brown said. "People are getting older and they're living longer."

Pye said that high housing costs are affected in part by what she views as crippling regulations, specifically the California Environmental Quality Act, that stall the building process and reduce supply.

She believes it needs reform to relax regulations and spur construction.

"Until we're willing to have an honest conversation about CEQA reform, I'm not sure if the housing situation in California can improve," Pye said. "There are too many rules and regulations."

Myers said that the question of CEQA reform could be put before voters with a ballot measure.

Panelists agreed that Newsom appears likely to be the state's next governor with a predominantly blue state.

Myers said Republican challenger John Cox's best hope is to focus on the repeal of the SB 1 gax tax — the law championed by Gov. Jerry Brown to raise billions for roads and public transportation — because polling has shown the taxes lack voter popularity.

According to Myers, key questions about Newsom include whether he'd spend more on state infrastructure needs and social services than Brown, known for "squirreling money away," and how Newsom's budget decisions might fare if he is elected governor and a recession hits, as some predict.

Myers also said that all signs point toward Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti running for president.

"I think Garcetti saw how well Trump did running a non-traditional race as an outsider, and he's preparing to do the same," Myers said after Friday's forum. "I believe he'll run. I have no idea nationally, which other Democrats might run."

Asked whether the Republican party is "dead at the box office" in California, Pye said she believes more moderate candidates are needed for statewide appeal.

"We've become incredibly partisan as a state and as a country," Pye said. "We're not dead at the box office, but our numbers are falling."